Pro golfers tee off with young patients at Cook Children's Bed Pan Open The Bed Pan Open returned to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth on Tuesday. This annual event transforms the hospital lobby into a fun indoor golf course, where bedpans serve as the golf cups — hence the name. It offers young patients a joyful break from their routines, giving them a chance to play and learn from professional golfers visiting for the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.