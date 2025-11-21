Primrose preschoolers donate food to Mission Arlington through Caring and Giving program Preschoolers from two Primrose Schools in North Texas donated food to Mission Arlington Mission Metroplex after creating shopping lists and buying groceries as part of Primrose’s Caring and Giving program. The initiative teaches four‑ and five‑year‑olds about generosity and helping others, with children even doing chores to earn money for the food. Their efforts brought smiles as they learned the value of giving to families in need.