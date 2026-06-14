President Trump says Iran deal "complete" as both sides signal agreement President Trump announced on social media that a deal with Iran is “now complete,” adding that the Strait of Hormuz is “fully open and toll-free” and urging, “Let the oil flow.” Iran’s deputy foreign minister also confirmed that his country expects to sign and finalize the agreement. However, no details of the deal have been released, and neither government has provided specifics. As this is developing news, the situation may change as more information becomes available. Please confirm updates with a trusted news source.