President Trump promotes drug pricing plan during Ohio biotech visit
During a visit to an Ohio biotech facility, President Donald Trump highlighted his administration’s “most favored nation” prescription drug initiative, which aims to lower U.S. drug prices by aligning them with the lowest prices paid in other developed countries. He said Americans have historically paid far more for medications than patients abroad. Critics, however, warn that lowering or capping prices could have unintended consequences for the pharmaceutical industry.