Prepare ahead of holiday shipping delays

The U.S. Postal Service recommends sending out holiday mail by Dec. 16 to get it to its destination on time before Christmas. Meanwhile, FedEx recommends sending no later than Dec. 15 and UPS recommends sending no later than Dec. 19.
