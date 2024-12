Poor planning played role in fatal 2022 Dallas air show collision that killed 6: NTSB The tragic mid-air collision of two World War II-era warbirds at the 2022 Dallas air show was caused by inadequate prebriefing, lack of oversight and insufficient administrative risk controls, the NTSB said Monday. The crash, which occurred during the Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas event on Nov. 12, 2022, at Dallas Executive Airport, resulted in the deaths of six people.