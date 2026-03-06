Political fallout continues in Texas Senate race as Talarico advances, GOP heads to runoff Political fallout continues in the race for Texas’ U.S. Senate seat after Tuesday’s election. James Talarico is now the Democratic nominee, while John Cornyn and Ken Paxton are headed to a Republican runoff on May 26. Texas Democratic Party Chair Kendall Scudder says national Democrats have not yet committed funding for Talarico’s fall campaign, adding that the state party is focused on long‑term organizing across all 254 counties. On the GOP side, Cornyn and Paxton are waiting to see whether President Trump will endorse either candidate as the runoff approaches.