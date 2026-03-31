Police organization accuses Arlington of violating state law on injured officers’ leave The Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas is accusing the City of Arlington of violating state law by requiring officers injured in the line of duty to use their own vacation and sick time to attend medical appointments tied to those injuries. In a letter to City Manager Trey Yelverton, CLEAT says the practice conflicts with state injury‑leave rules. State Rep. Jared Patterson, who has worked on workers’ compensation legislation, also sent a letter urging the city to review its policies. Arlington has been asked for comment. The dispute comes as the I‑Team continues investigating firefighter Caleb Halvorson’s struggle to get medical care covered after he was severely injured in a Fort Worth fire last fall.