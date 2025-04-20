Watch CBS News

Police search for missing Plano man with Autism

Police are asking for help locating a missing man who lives with Autism. They said 28-year-old Devon Rhodes has not been seen since around 11 p.m. Saturday. He was last seen delivering food through Uber near the Cedar DART Station.
