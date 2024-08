Police identify man who shot Tarrant County deputy 3 times last week Police identified the man responsible for shooting and injuring a Tarrant County deputy last week. The suspect has been identified as 41-year-old Bo Aaurell. Police say he shot deputy Todd Tipton three times, while Tipton was serving a warrant in Fort Worth. The incident evolved into a deadly standoff and Aurell died. Deputy Tipton was sent to the hospital and discharged the same day.