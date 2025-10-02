Pineapple Man is finally getting the recognition he deserves at the State Fair / Texas Monthly Texas Monthly spotlighted Binh Tran — better known as Pineapple Man — during a segment on CBS News Texas, highlighting his long-overdue recognition after 25 years as a beloved State Fair of Texas vendor. Known for his inventive tropical treats, Tran’s booth has become a fan favorite, especially for the Coconut Quadruple — a coconut-pineapple slushie topped with coconut soft serve and toasted flakes — which was named a finalist in this year’s Big Tex Choice Awards.