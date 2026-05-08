Pima County sheriff faces calls to resign amid questions over past suspension Two Pima County supervisors plan to file a motion to remove Sheriff Chris Nanos if he does not step down by the 100‑day mark of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance. They allege Nanos lied under oath in an unrelated lawsuit when he denied ever being suspended as an El Paso police officer. Records obtained by CBS News show he was suspended for multiple infractions, including unnecessary force and tardiness. Supervisors say the revelations have eroded public confidence, though they note the Guthrie investigation itself is not the source of the allegations.