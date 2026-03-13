Pentagon deploys Marines as U.S.-Iran tensions escalate The Pentagon says 2,500 Marines and another U.S. warship are being deployed to the Middle East as tensions escalate between the United States and Iran. Officials also confirmed that service members aboard a U.S. refueling tanker supporting operations in the region were involved in an incident that may have been a midair collision. A second aircraft landed safely. Ongoing threats near the Strait of Hormuz continue to disrupt global oil supplies as the administration weighs additional military steps.