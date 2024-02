"Pause for Paws": Ft Worth city animal shelters to close one day a week A change for city animal shelters in Fort Worth starts Saturday. It's called Pause for Paws, a new program that gives shelters one day off a week. The Silcox Animal Adoption and Care Center will close on Tuesday and the North Animal Shelter on Wednesday. This pause will give shelters time to clean the facilities and do upgrades. Pet adoptions, rescue and foster activities will continue even if the shelter is closed that day.