Over a dozen women sue Fort Hood over doctor's alleged secret filming, misconduct More than a dozen women are suing a Texas army post, with disturbing allegations against a doctor there. The group claims an Ob-Gyn at Fort Hood's Darnall Medical Center filmed them without consent, during breast and gynecological exams. The women say the physician would place his phone in his shirt pocket, and tell them he was expecting a call, but it was actually taking photos and videos. He is also accused of inappropriately touching patients and conducting unnecessary procedures. No criminal charges have been filed but Fort Hood says the doctor involved has been placed on leave as they investigate.