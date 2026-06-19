Opal Lee’s legacy celebrated as Juneteenth’s national significance endures Fort Worth’s Opal Lee, widely known as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” is being honored for the decades of advocacy that helped turn Juneteenth National Independence Day into the nation’s 12th federal holiday. Her great‑grandson, Robert Simms, reflected on her legacy as communities mark the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. At 99, the retired educator’s push for national recognition remains central to how the country observes Juneteenth today.