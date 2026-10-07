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Opal Lee turns 100 years old: A celebration of her advocacy

Navigating her senior years in a way that defies superlatives, Ms. Opal Lee, Fort Worth's most famous citizen who's lovingly known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," is now a centenarian. And she is not only thankful to have reached this milestone but also adamant that she still has something to show the younger generation. "It's good to be here! At 100 years old? Good gracious a life!" she said in a sit-down interview with CBS Texas anchor and reporter Robbie Owens. As though the thought shocks even her, she bent her silver head as the golden warmth of her laughter filled her living room.
41m ago (06:33)
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