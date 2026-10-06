One-on-one with Dallas Mavericks rookie guard Sergio De Larrea in Spanish Mavericks rookie point guard Sergio De Larrea will be entering his first NBA season after spending the last few seasons with Valencia Basket. The Spanish national was acquired by the Mavs via trade and is now hoping to help the team fill in a gap in the backcourt. On Mavs media day, Johnny Resendiz spoke in Spanish with De Larrea to talk about what it means to be a Maverick, what he feels he can contribute to the team, and how much it means to represent Spain in the NBA.