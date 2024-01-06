Of the 1,200 charged and sentenced in Jan. 6 riot, dozens are from North Texas Out of the 1,200 people charged and sentenced in this riot, dozens are from North Texas. The most serious conviction is that of Granbury's Stewart Rhodes. He received an 18 year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy and other charges. It's the second longest sentence of anyone convicted in the attacks. Wylie resident Guy Reffitt is set to spend more than seven years in prison. He was the first January 6 defendant to receive a conviction. There are a total of 27 North Texans so far that have been sentenced in connection to the attack.