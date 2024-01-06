Watch CBS News

Of the 1,200 charged and sentenced in Jan. 6 riot, dozens are from North Texas

Out of the 1,200 people charged and sentenced in this riot, dozens are from North Texas. The most serious conviction is that of Granbury's Stewart Rhodes. He received an 18 year prison sentence for seditious conspiracy and other charges. It's the second longest sentence of anyone convicted in the attacks. Wylie resident Guy Reffitt is set to spend more than seven years in prison. He was the first January 6 defendant to receive a conviction. There are a total of 27 North Texans so far that have been sentenced in connection to the attack.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.