North Texas will see a warm up through Friday

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Thursday and Friday, with temps warming into the lower 80s by Friday. This is ahead of our weekend cold front, which will knock temperatures back into the 50s and 60s on Saturday and Sunday.
