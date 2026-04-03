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North Texas under First Alert Weather Day as storms strengthen to the northwest

Storms are developing across far western and northwestern North Texas as a First Alert Weather Day continues through tonight and into the first half of tomorrow. Light rain is already falling in areas like Breckenridge, while stronger storms are building farther northwest near Lubbock and Wichita Falls. Widespread heavy rain is expected across most of North Texas tomorrow, and the weather team is monitoring radar closely.
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