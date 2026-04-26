North Texas surveys destruction after deadly storms as new threats move in North Texas is bracing for another round of severe weather even as communities continue assessing the destruction from last night’s deadly storms. At least two people were killed and several others injured as multiple tornadoes tore through Wise and Parker counties, leveling homes, shredding trees and power lines, and leaving entire neighborhoods in ruins. Crews and residents spent the day surveying widespread damage, including in hard‑hit Runaway Bay, where families are still trying to process the loss.