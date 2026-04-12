North Texas still seeing severe weather potential for Sunday A healthy downpour was witnessed overnight across North Texas. Rain totals ranged from a trace to over an inch of rain in some spots! Sprinkles will be possible through the day with a chance of storms in the afternoon. There is a slight risk of scattered severe storm today. The severe weather potential is looking to take place in the afternoon through the evening. The high today will be in the upper 70s with a southerly wind, gusting up to 30 mph at times.