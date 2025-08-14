North Texas Republican Representative responds to state House Democrats' demands for their return Texas Republican Rep. Nate Schatzline of Fort Worth responds to Texas House Democrats' demands for their return to the state to meet quorum. He tells Jack Fink that they need to return to Texas and show up in Austin. He says Republicans should approve up to ten new GOP majority Congressional districts in Texas, and he wants to see Governor Abbott place redistricting of the Texas House and Senate on the agenda for the second special session, which will start Friday if there's no quorum in the TX House.