North Texas ramps up for World Cup as U.S. men prepare to kick off in L.A. North Texas is gearing up for a surge of World Cup excitement as the U.S. men’s national team prepares to open tournament play in Los Angeles just hours from now, with AT&T Stadium set to host the first of nine matches this weekend and fan energy already building at watch parties and the FIFA Fan Fest; CBS News Texas launched its World Cup Party Bus as part of live team coverage, with reporters and former players visiting some of the most popular local spots drawing crowds ahead of the tournament’s arrival.