North Texas political shuffle: Dallas GOP chair resigns, AG candidates clash, Fort Worth eyes bond Dallas County GOP Chair Allen West resigned Wednesday following party backlash over his shift back to countywide voting for the May runoff. In the race for Texas Attorney General, Democratic candidates Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski are challenging the constitutionality of state laws on school choice and the Ten Commandments. Meanwhile, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker is pushing for an $845 million bond package on the May 2 ballot to fund citywide infrastructure and public safety projects.