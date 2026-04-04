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North Texas police warn about violent "teen takeover" trend

A North Texas police department is warning families about so‑called “teen takeovers,” a nationwide trend where large groups of teenagers swarm businesses or public areas, sometimes leading to fights and property damage. Recent incidents in Florida, Chicago and Jacksonville show teens running over cars, brawling and overwhelming law enforcement. Mesquite police say the gatherings can turn violent quickly and are urging parents to stay aware.
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