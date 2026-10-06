North Texas mother accused of stabbing her 2 children, husband, police say A North Texas mother is facing a trio of charges after the Northlake Police Department said she assaulted her husband and stabbed her two children early Tuesday morning. Officers responded around 4:20 a.m. to a home along the 1200 block of Daylily Drive, which is in a neighborhood east of I-35W. The department said a man told 9-1-1 operators that his wife, identified as 37-year-old Holly Leeann Flores, allegedly had a knife and stabbed him. Northlake Police said officers arrived within minutes and detained Flores.