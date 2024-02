North Texas honors life and legacy of local U.S. Navy SEAL Navy Special Warfare Operator 2nd Class Nathan Gage Ingram was killed after falling from a ship during a seal raid on a vessel believed to be carrying weapons to Yemen. Family, friends, and Denton County community members gathered at Northwest ISD's stadium Saturday morning to honor the Byron Nelson High alum. Attendees say they know his sacrifice helps keep us all safe and that it will not go unappreciated.