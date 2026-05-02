North Texas gets fantastic weekend weather before rain chances return North Texas started Saturday with a cool and crisp feel, with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. This is all thanks to a post-frontal airmass and high pressure settling in, bringing in much drier air (courtesy of dewpoints in the 40s and 50s). That dry air not only helped limit rainfall yesterday, but it's also setting us up for a really comfortable weekend. Cloud cover will continue to thin out through the morning, giving way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon. Highs today will reach the mid 70s, with light north winds and low humidity making it feel fantastic.