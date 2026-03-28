North Texas cools off with light rain before temperatures surge again next week After weeks of record‑breaking heat and worsening drought, North Texas is finally seeing more seasonable temperatures and some light rainfall. Clouds, breezy winds and pockets of drizzle continue this evening, with most showers weakening as they move through Dallas and Tarrant counties. Highs today stayed in the 50s and 60s — much closer to normal for late March — but forecasters expect temperatures to climb back into the 80s and 90s in the coming days as another front approaches.