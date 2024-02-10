No Super Bowl party? Metroplex offers plenty of places to watch the game If you don't feel like throwing a Super Bowl party yourself, there are plenty of North Texas places that will do it for you. The Owners Box at Omni Downtown Dallas is offering food and drink specials, plus some 70 screens to watch the big game -- and get this -- there's no admission charge. We also know places like Texas Live in Arlington, Legacy Food Hall in Plano, and the AT&T Discovery District in downtown Dallas are all planning big watch parties Sunday night.