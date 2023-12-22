Watch CBS News

No arrest made in deadly Uptown Dallas shooting

Dallas police still have not made an arrest in a deadly shooting in the Uptown area. The family of the victim, identified as 46-year-old Roderick Butler, told our Robbie Owens that Roderick was kind, but had struggled with mental health issues.
