New Texas laws for 2026, and a blocked app store age verification law Texas is set to ring in the new year with more new laws, including Senate Bill 8, requiring nearly every Texas sheriff's office to participate in the 287-G program. Also, Senate Bill 38, speeding up the eviction process for squatters, and House Bill 149, which creates formal regulations for artificial intelligence. The plan to require mobile app stores to add age verification and parental consent for Texas kids was temporarily blocked.