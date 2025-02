New law set to start in July attempts to crack down on toll evasion by banning fake paper tags North Texas is losing millions annually due to toll evasion, with $69 million in unpaid tolls last year. Fake paper tags are a major contributor, leading to significant revenue loss meant for road maintenance. To address this, Texas lawmakers have banned paper tags starting in July, aiming to reduce the $54 million in unpaid tolls from counterfeit plates over the past five years.