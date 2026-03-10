New details emerge in arrest of Frisco ISD teacher accused of assaulting child New details tonight reveal what led to the arrest of a Frisco ISD elementary school teacher now accused of assaulting a 6‑year‑old student. According to an arrest warrant, Patricia Kemper was inside a special education classroom at McSpedden Elementary on February 12 when a witness reported seeing her grab the child by the lower legs, lift them off the ground, and carry them across the room to their seat. Minutes later, the witness told police they saw Kemper slap the student. The investigation is ongoing.