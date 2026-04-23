Nearly 150,000 Generac portable generators recalled over fire risk Generac is recalling nearly 150,000 portable generators after discovering that fuel can leak from the carburetor during initial filling, posing a potential fire or burn hazard. The recalled models were sold nationwide at retailers including Home Depot and Lowe’s between May 2025 and February 2026. The company has received more than 100 reports of fuel leaks, but no injuries. Owners are urged to stop using the generators and check their model and serial numbers on Generac’s recall website. Repairs will be provided free of charge.