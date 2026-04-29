NCAA proposes rule change allowing athletes to accept prize money before enrollment In a major shift, the NCAA is proposing a rule that would allow athletes in all sports to accept prize money before they enroll in college. The change is part of a broader settlement effort sparked by a lawsuit from a North Carolina tennis player who argued she should be allowed to keep earnings from outside competitions. The NCAA had long barred incoming student‑athletes from receiving cash awards from non‑NCAA events, but the proposed rule would end that restriction.