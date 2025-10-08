Mother of ICE facility victim speaks out in CBS News Texas exclusive The mother of a man killed in the recent Dallas ICE facility shooting is speaking out for the first time. She traveled from El Salvador to Texas to bury her son and demand justice, saying she wasn’t informed of his death until three days after the shooting. Her son, who was in federal custody, was one of the victims killed when a gunman opened fire at the facility two weeks ago. She met with attorneys in Dallas on Wednesday, saying she believes her son wasn’t properly protected.