Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Mostly cloudy with showers developing by evening Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 81F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On