Most Americans fear toxic chemicals in food and water, survey finds

Most American adults are worried their food and water may expose them to toxic chemicals, according to a new Pew Charitable Trusts survey of 5,000 people. About five in six respondents said they want the government to do more to protect them, a view that cuts across age groups and political parties. The findings are part of Pew’s new Safer Chemicals Project, launched as consumer brands increasingly highlight how their products are made.
