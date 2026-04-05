Missing U.S. crew member from downed fighter jet rescued in Iran, Trump says A U.S. crew member who went missing when an F-15E fighter jet was shot down over a remote area of Iran was rescued by U.S. forces early Sunday morning local time, multiple U.S. officials told CBS News. The jet's pilot was rescued on Friday. "We have rescued the seriously wounded, and really brave, F-15 Crew Member/Officer, from deep inside the mountains of Iran," President Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday, calling him "a highly respected Colonel." MORE ONLINE: https://www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/missing-u-s-crew-member-from-downed-fighter-jet-rescued-in-iran-sources-say/