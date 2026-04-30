Mineral Wells works to recover after tornado Cleanup efforts continue in Mineral Wells after Tuesday’s tornado destroyed nine homes and 14 businesses and left dozens more damaged, with crews working urgently to restore power and assess the full extent of the devastation. Mayor Regan Johnson said a major manufacturing facility was completely flattened, but credited the employer as a hero for sending the first shift home early and delaying the second shift after monitoring the weather — an action she says likely saved lives.