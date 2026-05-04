Mild Monday for North Texas, but severe weather chances return Tuesday We are off to a mild start this morning with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. To start the workweek, expect partly cloudy skies and breezy winds this afternoon gusting up to and possible over 30 mph at times. These southerly winds will help to warm us up into the middle 80s. There is a chance for a few isolated (10% chance) storms across our Red River Counties later this evening as a dryline sets up to the west however with a strong CAP in place the chances look slim. There is a low-end severe threat across Montague, Cooke, Grayson, North Wise & Northern Denton counties.