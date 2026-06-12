Midland mass shooting leaves one dead, 10 injured as investigation intensifies Police in Midland are investigating a mass shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured. The suspected gunman is also dead, though authorities have not yet said how that occurred. The violence unfolded near a veterinary clinic, just a block from where investigators remain gathered as the scene stays active into the evening. City officials have identified the victim as a local employee who was also a husband and father.