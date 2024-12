Mi Escuelita Preschool receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is Mi Escuelita Preschool, an organization passionate about teaching English to Hispanic children in North Texas.