Medal of Honor Museum highlights racing connection ahead of Arlington Grand Prix

As Arlington prepares for the first‑ever Java House Grand Prix, the National Medal of Honor Museum is highlighting a unique tie between the race and one of its historic honorees. A museum curator points to a World War I fighter pilot who became America’s most decorated ace with 26 aerial victories. After a daring solo encounter with seven enemy aircraft in 1918, he returned home a national hero and later received the Medal of Honor. The museum sits just a block from the racecourse, offering a natural connection between high‑speed racing and the legacy of courage on display inside.
