Mean Joe Greene cheers UNT’s playoff bid as alma mater eyes historic milestone The University of North Texas could make history tonight by qualifying for the college football playoffs if the Mean Green defeat Tulane. Legendary alum Mean Joe Greene reflected on his own college career, recalling how his team once hoped for a bowl game that never came. Greene went on to win six Super Bowl rings with the Pittsburgh Steelers and enter the NFL Hall of Fame, but says he’s thrilled to see UNT chasing a milestone he never experienced.