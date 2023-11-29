Watch CBS News

Maui agencies subpoenaed over deadly wildfires

The Maui wildfires that killed at least 97 people earlier this year is still under investigation and now the Hawaii attorney general has subpoenaed three agencies in hopes of learning some critical information on what led to those fires.
