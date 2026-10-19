Masked Biden look-alike eats banana in odd Watauga doorstep encounter New video shows an odd encounter at a Watauga doorstep. It shows a person wearing a mask resembling former President Joe Biden, wearing a Charlie Kirk "Freedom" t-shirt, and eating a banana. This video was recorded Sunday night. Watauga police say while they can't comment on the potential political message, they can say they found no evidence of a crime. The department is aware of social media posts reporting similar sightings, and they take all types of reports seriously. More